Payfare (TSE:PAY) Shares Up 2.7%

Shares of Payfare Inc. (TSE:PAY – Get Rating) traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.02 and last traded at C$6.00. 35,038 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 83,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Payfare from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Payfare Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$280.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.85.

About Payfare

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payment and digital banking solutions to gig economy workers in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company offers PayFare, a platform that provides access to earnings, as well as banking services, such as ATM withdrawals, funds transfers, bill payments, and savings wallets.

Featured Stories

