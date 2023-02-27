Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Susquehanna

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PR. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.83.
Permian Resources Price Performance
Permian Resources stock opened at $11.00 on Monday. Permian Resources has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Resources
Permian Resources Company Profile
Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Permian Resources (PR)
- With a 39% Short Interest, Could WeWork Ignite a Short Squeeze?
- REITS to Consider as U.S. Housing Market Tumbles
- Is the 49% Dividend Yield for ZIM Integrated Shipping For Real?
- Remaking Intel to What It Was is Underway
- DocuSign Stock Clobbered by Sell Rating, Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.