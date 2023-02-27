Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Susquehanna

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PR. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.83.

Permian Resources stock opened at $11.00 on Monday. Permian Resources has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 139,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

