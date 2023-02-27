Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Lowered by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,666,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,474,491 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 2.0% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $685,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 319,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,977,000 after buying an additional 36,468 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 20,184 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 98,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 830,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 210,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,149,000 after purchasing an additional 16,725 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,518,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,957,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $232.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.86. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.18 and a 12-month high of $56.32.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.93%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

