Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 432,615,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,537,090 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.6% of BlackRock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Pfizer worth $18,931,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.60.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.62 on Monday, reaching $41.13. 9,004,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,086,516. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.09 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

