Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DOC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.14.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $18.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Tommy G. Thompson acquired 17,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $269,241.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,504,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,902,000 after acquiring an additional 142,111 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,605,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,545,000 after acquiring an additional 59,564 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,649,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,399,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,203,000 after acquiring an additional 316,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,759,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,873,000 after purchasing an additional 172,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

