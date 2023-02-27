Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Gap Up to $196.57

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $196.57, but opened at $203.00. Pioneer Natural Resources shares last traded at $202.13, with a volume of 991,890 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $261.00 to $247.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $229.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.67.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $5.58 per share. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.17%.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Natural Resources

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.5% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 153,637 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,273,000 after buying an additional 48,263 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 159.2% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 508 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.1% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

