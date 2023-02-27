Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Shares of Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS – Get Rating) traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 73,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 589% from the average session volume of 10,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Pioneer Oil and Gas Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12.

Pioneer Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Oil & Gas engages in the business of acquisition and exploration of oil and gas properties in the state of Utah, Wyoming, Colorado and Nevada. The company was founded on October 16, 1980 and is headquartered in South Jordan, UT.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.