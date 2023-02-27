Piper Sandler Boosts eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $53.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAYGet Rating) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.17.

eBay Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $45.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. eBay has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $60.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a positive return on equity of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of eBay by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 543,092 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $22,522,000 after purchasing an additional 82,900 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,461 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,189 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of eBay by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,385,541 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $57,458,000 after purchasing an additional 854,814 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

