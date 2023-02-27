Piper Sandler Boosts eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $53.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.17.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $45.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. eBay has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $60.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

eBay Increases Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a positive return on equity of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of eBay by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 543,092 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $22,522,000 after purchasing an additional 82,900 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,461 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,189 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of eBay by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,385,541 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $57,458,000 after purchasing an additional 854,814 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.