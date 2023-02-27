Pirate Chain Hits Market Cap of $77.95 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001701 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $77.95 million and $99,905.46 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00188026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00073198 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00053099 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001894 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,362,268 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

