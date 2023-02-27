Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Shares Up 4.3%

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.57 and last traded at $4.57. Approximately 212,050 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,399,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

Pitney Bowes Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $766.39 million, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $908.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.48 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 62.13%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is 95.24%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,986,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,020 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,850,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,794 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 889.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 977,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 878,590 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,769,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 839,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 36.3% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,929,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after buying an additional 779,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company engaged in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

