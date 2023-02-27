Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Holdings Boosted by Broad Bay Capital Management LP

Broad Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 574,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares during the quarter. Planet Fitness accounts for approximately 5.8% of Broad Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Broad Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.63% of Planet Fitness worth $33,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 58.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 801.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on PLNT shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Planet Fitness to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.62.

Planet Fitness stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.63. The stock had a trading volume of 192,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.72 and its 200 day moving average is $72.86. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $88.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.48 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 64.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

