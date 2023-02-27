Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) PT Raised to C$5.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

PAZRF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

Plaza Retail REIT Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PAZRF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.51. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,600. Plaza Retail REIT has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $4.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.12.

About Plaza Retail REIT

Plaza Retail REIT operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust, which acquires, develops and redevelops unenclosed and enclosed retail real estate in Atlantic Canada, Québec and Ontario. The company was founded by Michael Zakuta and Earl Brewer in 1999 and is headquartered in Fredericton, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.