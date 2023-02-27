Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTA) Shares Bought by Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its holdings in Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTA – Get Rating) by 291.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,649,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,228,511 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned 0.05% of Portage Fintech Acquisition worth $16,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $430,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 212,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $430,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $845,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFTA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.18. 602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,131. Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $10.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Profile

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

