PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) PT Raised to $28.00

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of PowerSchool from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.36.

NYSE PWSC opened at $22.75 on Thursday. PowerSchool has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.66, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in PowerSchool by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in PowerSchool by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PowerSchool by 63.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PowerSchool by 7.7% in the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in PowerSchool by 93.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

