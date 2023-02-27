PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) PT Raised to $28.00

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of PowerSchool from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.36.
PowerSchool Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE PWSC opened at $22.75 on Thursday. PowerSchool has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.66, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.21.
PowerSchool Company Profile
PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.
