PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PWSC. Barclays boosted their price target on PowerSchool from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PowerSchool from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PowerSchool to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PowerSchool from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.36.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

PowerSchool Price Performance

NYSE PWSC opened at $22.75 on Thursday. PowerSchool has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -151.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PowerSchool Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWSC. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 866.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,189,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,626 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,638,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,341,000 after acquiring an additional 877,727 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 174.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,335,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,297,000 after acquiring an additional 848,383 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,345,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PowerSchool by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,220,000 after buying an additional 710,396 shares in the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.