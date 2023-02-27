PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PWSC. Barclays boosted their price target on PowerSchool from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PowerSchool from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PowerSchool to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PowerSchool from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.36.
NYSE PWSC opened at $22.75 on Thursday. PowerSchool has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -151.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.21.
PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.
