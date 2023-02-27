Premia (PREMIA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $8.80 Million

Premia (PREMIA) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. Premia has a market cap of $8.80 million and approximately $132,868.42 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Premia token can now be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00003541 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Premia has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Premia Profile

Premia’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Premia’s official message board is premia.medium.com. The official website for Premia is premia.finance.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Premia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Premia using one of the exchanges listed above.

