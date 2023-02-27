Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 245,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 246,430 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $13,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,055,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,226,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,975,982,000 after purchasing an additional 582,339 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,965,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,974 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,071,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,197,000 after buying an additional 39,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,904,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,363,000 after buying an additional 659,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $61.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

