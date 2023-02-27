Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Holdings Reduced by CDAM UK Ltd

CDAM UK Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 542,333 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 115,699 shares during the quarter. Qualys makes up about 12.4% of CDAM UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. CDAM UK Ltd’s holdings in Qualys were worth $75,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Qualys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Qualys by 778.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Qualys during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $118.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 0.58. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.10 and a 52 week high of $162.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.42.

In other Qualys news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $63,871.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 3,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total transaction of $389,830.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,870.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $63,871.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 43,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,975,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,774. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.29.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

