Quantum (QUA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $5,602.61

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Quantum token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $5,602.61 and $180,968.66 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010492 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00031822 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00042174 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00022179 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.29 or 0.00218672 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,454.74 or 1.00003932 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $180,962.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

