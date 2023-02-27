QUASA Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $90.84 Million (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $90.84 million and $108,403.03 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00010394 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00032012 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00042383 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00022917 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00219027 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,309.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00119734 USD and is down -6.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $112,050.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

