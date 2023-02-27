QUIZ (LON:QUIZ) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of QUIZ plc (LON:QUIZ – Get Rating) traded up 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 15.28 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 15.28 ($0.18). 62,176 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 233,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15 ($0.18).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 13.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33. The company has a market cap of £18.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 381.88 and a beta of 1.81.

QUIZ plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and retails clothes, footwear, and accessories under the QUIZ brand name. The company offers occasion wear and dressy casual wear primarily for 16 to 35 years old females. As of March 31, 2022, it operated through 62 standalone stores, 69 concessions in the United Kingdom, and 3 online partners; 5 standalone stores and 18 concessions in the Republic of Ireland; 82 points of sale through franchise stores and wholesale partners in 19 countries; and a wholesale to department store in the United States, as well as ecommerce websites.

