Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Rambus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna upped their target price on Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rambus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rambus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

RMBS stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.01. 580,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,896. Rambus has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $46.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day moving average of $34.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $122.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.93 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rambus will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rambus news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $272,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,602.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rambus news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $272,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,602.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $130,807.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Rambus by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Rambus in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Rambus in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Rambus by 2,010.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

