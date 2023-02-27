Raymond James Trims Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Target Price to C$22.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$22.50 to C$22.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OR. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.28.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

TSE:OR traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$17.65. 269,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,571. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$17.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$11.90 and a 1-year high of C$18.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Osisko Gold Royalties

In related news, Director Sean Roosen sold 4,200 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.35, for a total value of C$77,049.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 564,332 shares in the company, valued at C$10,352,670.54. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,070 shares of company stock worth $615,592. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Further Reading

