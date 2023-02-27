Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reading International Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of RDI stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.57. Reading International has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $4.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reading International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDI. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Reading International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reading International during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 236.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reading International in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Reading International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 50.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

