Redcentric (LON:RCN) Sets New 12-Month High at $144.00

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 144 ($1.73) and last traded at GBX 139.50 ($1.68), with a volume of 34725 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 139.50 ($1.68).

Redcentric Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.72, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of £217.94 million, a PE ratio of 2,790.00 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 133.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 119.45.

Redcentric Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a GBX 1.20 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Redcentric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,000.00%.

About Redcentric

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services for public and private sector in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network (WAN), local area network, managed WAN, secure remote access, and managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of cloud consultancy and migration, infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation, data backup, managed Microsoft 365, disaster recovery, platform as a service, and virtual desktop services.

