Requisite Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 693,397 Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 693,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,443,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 9.6% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COWZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 85.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,084,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,647 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,182,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,558 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 108.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,763,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,359,000 after buying an additional 916,165 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,902,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,695,000 after buying an additional 902,182 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 42.7% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,469,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,301,000 after buying an additional 739,507 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BATS COWZ traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,475,147 shares. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

