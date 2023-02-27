Reviewing 8X8 (EGHT) & The Competition

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) is one of 152 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare 8X8 to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 8X8 and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 8X8 $740.78 million -$175.38 million -5.85 8X8 Competitors $886.79 million -$17.09 million -4.93

8X8’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than 8X8. 8X8 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

94.2% of 8X8 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of 8X8 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares 8X8 and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8X8 -14.75% -57.21% -8.04% 8X8 Competitors -127.02% -1,629.35% -18.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for 8X8 and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 8X8 0 1 0 0 2.00 8X8 Competitors 485 2926 5007 71 2.55

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 32.40%. Given 8X8’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 8X8 has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

8X8 has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 8X8’s peers have a beta of 1.49, indicating that their average stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

8X8 peers beat 8X8 on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

