Rithm Capital Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RITM)

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 20,428 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 311% compared to the average volume of 4,972 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rithm Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RITM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 713,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 16,278 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 24.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,880,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,650,000 after purchasing an additional 369,564 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the first quarter worth $165,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 79.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 17,879 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 49.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Rithm Capital stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,480,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,376,167. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Rithm Capital has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.79.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $762.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rithm Capital will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.93%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 55.87%.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

See Also

