RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29-$0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of -. RLJ Lodging Trust also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.29-0.33 EPS.
Shares of NYSE RLJ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.50. 2,582,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,674. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -104.18 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.60. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $14.78.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -181.82%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 97,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 60.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.
RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.
