RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29-0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35.
RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance
Shares of RLJ stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.50. 2,550,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.18 and a beta of 1.79. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $14.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.60.
RLJ Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -181.82%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLJ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2,291.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 254,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 243,900 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 31,501 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth $1,588,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About RLJ Lodging Trust
RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.