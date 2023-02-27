RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29-0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

Shares of RLJ stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.50. 2,550,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.18 and a beta of 1.79. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $14.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.60.

RLJ Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -181.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have weighed in on RLJ. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.79.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLJ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2,291.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 254,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 243,900 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 31,501 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth $1,588,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

