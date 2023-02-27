Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) VP Sells $29,433.00 in Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Isaac Woods also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Isaac Woods sold 19 shares of Rockwell Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.88, for a total value of $4,918.72.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $294.39. The stock had a trading volume of 439,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,218. The firm has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $276.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $299.40.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.24.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

