Royal Bank of Canada Lowers DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target to $15.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DISH. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.79.
Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $13.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.30. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.82. DISH Network has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 22.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 6.5% during the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 63.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 2.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 30,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.
