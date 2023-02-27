Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Shares Up 6.8%

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $4.07. 177,521 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 463,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on RSI. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $899.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average is $4.17.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 50,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $215,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,354,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,837,472.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $215,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,354,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,837,472.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $463,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,494,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,919,081.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 183,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 95,766 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 446,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 243,133 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 459.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,305,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,117 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Street Interactive

(Get Rating)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.