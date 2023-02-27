Safe Price Reaches $12.94 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. During the last seven days, Safe has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $269.54 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $12.94 or 0.00055288 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00215658 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00103433 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00056892 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004220 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000886 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 60.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 12.87342708 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

