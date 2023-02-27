Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) is BlueSpruce Investments LP’s 6th Largest Position

BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,839,971 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 821,299 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up 8.4% of BlueSpruce Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. BlueSpruce Investments LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $408,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.33, for a total value of $118,414.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,996,957.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,193 shares of company stock valued at $2,777,899 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $162.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,963,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,691,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 579.29, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.67. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $222.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Wolfe Research lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Salesforce from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.86.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

