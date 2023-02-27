SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €120.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €120.00 ($127.66) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($95.74) price objective on SAP in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($117.02) price objective on SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays set a €130.00 ($138.30) price objective on SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €130.00 ($138.30) target price on SAP in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($132.98) target price on SAP in a report on Monday, December 12th.

SAP Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SAP opened at €106.92 ($113.74) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.28. SAP has a 12-month low of €79.58 ($84.66) and a 12-month high of €112.74 ($119.94). The business’s 50 day moving average is €105.25 and its 200 day moving average is €97.51. The company has a market capitalization of $125.10 billion, a PE ratio of 54.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

