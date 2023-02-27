Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) Shares Purchased by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 145,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,506 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHY. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 9,209.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,906,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832,304 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 293.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,689,000 after purchasing an additional 520,116 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,013,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 334.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 156,581 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,612,000.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHY opened at $23.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.24. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.08.

