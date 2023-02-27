Scotiabank Increases Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$51.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a C$52.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. CSFB upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pembina Pipeline to a “neutral” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$51.53.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 0.5 %

PPL stock traded up C$0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching C$45.31. 724,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,984. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$46.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$46.11. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$41.38 and a twelve month high of C$53.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. The firm has a market cap of C$24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Pembina Pipeline

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 6,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.33, for a total value of C$305,253.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$670,801.56. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

