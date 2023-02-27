SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Stock Performance

Shares of SEAC stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. SeaChange International has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at SeaChange International

In other SeaChange International news, major shareholder Karen Singer purchased 176,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.49 per share, with a total value of $86,264.99. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,817,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,320,451.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 259,322 shares of company stock valued at $123,040 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaChange International

SeaChange International Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in SeaChange International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SeaChange International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in SeaChange International by 689.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 337,858 shares in the last quarter. 24.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

