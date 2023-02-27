SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Shares of SEAC stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. SeaChange International has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.46.
In other SeaChange International news, major shareholder Karen Singer purchased 176,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.49 per share, with a total value of $86,264.99. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,817,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,320,451.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 259,322 shares of company stock valued at $123,040 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.
