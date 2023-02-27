Sebastian Grady Sells 3,573 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) President Sebastian Grady sold 3,573 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $15,506.82. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 161,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,011.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sebastian Grady also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 3rd, Sebastian Grady sold 3,824 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $18,431.68.

Rimini Street Trading Down 3.8 %

RMNI traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 254,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,963. The firm has a market cap of $375.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.93. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rimini Street Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Rimini Street in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 231.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

