Sebastian Grady Sells 3,573 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) President Sebastian Grady sold 3,573 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $15,506.82. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 161,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,011.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Sebastian Grady also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 3rd, Sebastian Grady sold 3,824 shares of Rimini Street stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $18,431.68.
Rimini Street Trading Down 3.8 %
RMNI traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 254,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,963. The firm has a market cap of $375.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.93. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.63.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Rimini Street Company Profile
Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rimini Street (RMNI)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.