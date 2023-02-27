Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.50

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$8.50 and last traded at C$8.50, with a volume of 110185 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SES shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of Secure Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$8.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.75 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.94. The firm has a market cap of C$2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Secure Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 3,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total value of C$26,273.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 367,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,446,441.47. In other news, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 3,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total value of C$26,273.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 367,897 shares in the company, valued at C$2,446,441.47. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 17,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total transaction of C$118,107.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 464,255 shares in the company, valued at C$3,087,202.90. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

