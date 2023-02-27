SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,100 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,040 ($12.52) to GBX 1,100 ($13.25) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SEGXF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 925 ($11.14) to GBX 975 ($11.74) in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 960 ($11.56) to GBX 1,000 ($12.04) in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of SEGRO to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 985 ($11.86) to GBX 900 ($10.84) in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of SEGRO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEGRO currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,043.00.

Get SEGRO alerts:

SEGRO Stock Down 1.6 %

SEGXF opened at $9.87 on Thursday. SEGRO has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90.

About SEGRO

SEGRO Plc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops modern warehouses and light industrial properties. The firm offers big box, third party logistics and transport companies, manufacturers, data center operators, and wholesalers. The company was founded by Percival Perry and Noel Mobbs in 1920 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.