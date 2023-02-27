Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Down 4.1%

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.26 and last traded at $8.26. Approximately 136,963 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 245,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on SEMR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Semrush from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Semrush from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Semrush Trading Down 5.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.59 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Semrush

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Semrush by 15.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,958,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,165,000 after buying an additional 401,762 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Semrush by 961.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 169,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Semrush by 24.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 623,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after buying an additional 122,173 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Semrush in the second quarter valued at $1,177,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Semrush by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 84,988 shares in the last quarter. 24.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Further Reading

