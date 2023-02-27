Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Down 4.1%

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.26 and last traded at $8.26. Approximately 136,963 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 245,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on SEMR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Semrush from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Semrush from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Semrush Trading Down 5.6 %
The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.59 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Semrush
Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.
Further Reading
