Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.68

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.68 and last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.67.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, and sale of single-use medical devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.
