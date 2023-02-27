Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SHPH) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on February 27th

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:SHPH – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, February 27th. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals had issued 1,225,888 shares in its IPO on August 31st. The total size of the offering was $9,966,469 based on an initial share price of $8.13. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of SHPH opened at $1.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $126.26.

Institutional Trading of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHPH. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Shuttle Pharmaceuticals

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for sensitizing cancers to radiation therapy. Its products in clinical stage include Ropidoxuridine, an oral halogenated pyrimidine to treat patients with brain tumors and soft tissue sarcomas; and Doranidazole, an injectable hypoxic cell radiation sensitizer for treatment of pancreatic, lung, and liver cancers.

