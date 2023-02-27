Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) PT Lowered to C$13.00 at National Bank Financial

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TD Securities cut their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of Sienna Senior Living stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.73. 14,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.00. Sienna Senior Living has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $12.40.

Sienna Senior Living, Inc engages in owning and managing seniors’ living residences. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Long-Term Care (LTC), and Corporate, Eliminations and Other. The Retirement segment consists of 27 RRs, five of which are located in the Province of British Columbia and 22 of which are located in the Province of Ontario, and the RR management services business.

