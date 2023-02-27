Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Director Sells $96,336.00 in Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) Director James S. Andrasick sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $96,336.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 278 shares in the company, valued at $29,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SSD traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.05. The company had a trading volume of 103,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,046. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.25 and a twelve month high of $121.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $475.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.73 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

SSD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simpson Manufacturing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Port Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 349,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,011,000 after buying an additional 22,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

Featured Articles

