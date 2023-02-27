SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Reaches $0.43 on Top Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 27th. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001861 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $522.41 million and $173.00 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00010394 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00032012 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00042383 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00022917 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00219027 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,309.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002728 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,260,840,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,204,121,857 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,260,840,661.7363875 with 1,204,121,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.41908418 USD and is up 4.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $102,276,274.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.