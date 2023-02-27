Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.81

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.81 and last traded at $12.81, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SVKEF shares. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) to SEK 102 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.75.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Trading Up 4.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.88.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.

