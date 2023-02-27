SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX) Stock Price Down 1%

SkinBioTherapeutics Plc (LON:SBTX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20.80 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 20.80 ($0.25). Approximately 239,354 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 348,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.25).

SkinBioTherapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 10.01. The company has a market capitalization of £36.01 million, a PE ratio of -1,040.00 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 18.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 19.49.

About SkinBioTherapeutics

(Get Rating)

SkinBioTherapeutics plc, a life science company, engages in identification and development of technology that harnesses the human microbiome to improve health. It develops SkinBiotix technology that can enhance the formation of multi-protein complexes and prevent passage toxins, molecules, and ions, as well as pathogens; and AxisBiotix that focuses on the gut-skin relationship and is designed to alleviate the symptoms associated with psoriasis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SkinBioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkinBioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.